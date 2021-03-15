'Mank' lidera com 10 nomeações aos Óscares: todos os nomeados aqui
Já são conhecidos todos os filmes nomeados para a 93ª cerimónia dos Óscares, organizado pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. Esta manhã, Nick Jonas e Priyanka Chopra anunciaram em direto os nomeados para a cerimónia que premeia o melhor do cinema, agendada para 25 de abril.
Mank (Netlflix) ,de David Fincher lidera a corrida às estatuetas com 10 nomeações à frente de seis filmes com seis nomeações. Este é ainda o primeiro ano em que duas mulheres são nomeadas na categoria de 'Melhor Realização'.
Para 'Melhor Filme' a academia escolhei oito nomeados entre eles Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal e The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Veja aqui a lista completa das nomeações:
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"
Melhor Guarda Roupa
- "Emma."
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio"
Melhor Som
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal"
Melhor Curta de Animação
- "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People"
Melhor Curta Metragem
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye"
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
- "Da 5 Bloods"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami…"
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Melhor Montagem
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Melhor Filme Internacional
- Denmark, "Another Round"
- Hong Kong, "Better Days"
- Romania, "Collective"
- Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Melhor Curta Documental
- Colette"
- "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
- "Do Not Split"
- "Hunger Ward"
- "A Love Song for Latasha"
Melhor Documentário
- "Collective"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
Melhor Design de Produção
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Tenet"
Melhor Fotografia
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet"
Melhor Caracterização
- "Emma."
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio"
Melhor Filme de Animação
Melhor Canção Original
- "Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
- "lo Sì (Seen)" de "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
- "Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami..."
Melhor Argumento Adaptado
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami…"
- Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"
Melhor Argumento Original
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Melhor Ator
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Melhor Atriz
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Melhor Realização
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Melhor Filme
- "The Father"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"