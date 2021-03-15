Já são conhecidos todos os filmes nomeados para a 93ª cerimónia dos Óscares, organizado pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. Esta manhã, Nick Jonas e Priyanka Chopra anunciaram em direto os nomeados para a cerimónia que premeia o melhor do cinema, agendada para 25 de abril.

Mank (Netlflix) ,de David Fincher lidera a corrida às estatuetas com 10 nomeações à frente de seis filmes com seis nomeações. Este é ainda o primeiro ano em que duas mulheres são nomeadas na categoria de 'Melhor Realização'.

Para 'Melhor Filme' a academia escolhei oito nomeados entre eles Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal e The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Veja aqui a lista completa das nomeações:

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Father"
  • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
  • Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"

Melhor Guarda Roupa

  • "Emma."
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Mulan"
  • "Pinocchio"

Melhor Som

  • "Greyhound"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
  • "Sound of Metal"

Melhor Curta de Animação

  • "Burrow"
  • "Genius Loci"
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You"
  • "Opera"
  • "Yes-People"

Melhor Curta Metragem

  • "Feeling Through"
  • "The Letter Room"
  • "The Present"
  • "Two Distant Strangers"
  • "White Eye"

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

  • "Da 5 Bloods"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami…"
  • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
  • LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Melhor Montagem

  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhor Filme Internacional

  • Denmark, "Another Round"
  • Hong Kong, "Better Days"
  • Romania, "Collective"
  • Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Melhor Curta Documental

  • Colette"
  • "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
  • "Do Not Split"
  • "Hunger Ward"
  • "A Love Song for Latasha"

Melhor Documentário

  • "Collective"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "Time"

Melhor Design de Produção

  • "The Father"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Tenet"

Melhor Fotografia

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • "Love and Monsters"
  • "The Midnight Sky"
  • "Mulan"
  • "The One and Only Ivan"
  • "Tenet"

Melhor Caracterização

  • "Emma."
  • "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Pinocchio"

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Canção Original

  • "Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
  • "lo Sì (Seen)" de "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
  • "Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami..."

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"
  • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
  • Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami…"
  • Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"

Melhor Argumento Original

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhor Ator

  • Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
  • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
  • Gary Oldman, "Mank"
  • Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Melhor Atriz

  • Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
  • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
  • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
  • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Realização

  • Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
  • David Fincher, "Mank"
  • Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
  • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Filme

  • "The Father"
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"