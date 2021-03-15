Já são conhecidos todos os filmes nomeados para a 93ª cerimónia dos Óscares, organizado pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas. Esta manhã, Nick Jonas e Priyanka Chopra anunciaram em direto os nomeados para a cerimónia que premeia o melhor do cinema, agendada para 25 de abril.

Mank (Netlflix) ,de David Fincher lidera a corrida às estatuetas com 10 nomeações à frente de seis filmes com seis nomeações. Este é ainda o primeiro ano em que duas mulheres são nomeadas na categoria de 'Melhor Realização'.

Para 'Melhor Filme' a academia escolhei oito nomeados entre eles Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal e The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Veja aqui a lista completa das nomeações:

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"

Melhor Guarda Roupa

"Emma."

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Melhor Som

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Melhor Curta de Animação

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Melhor Curta Metragem

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Melhor Ator Secundário

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami…"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Melhor Montagem

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhor Filme Internacional

Denmark, "Another Round"

Hong Kong, "Better Days"

Romania, "Collective"

Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"

Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Melhor Curta Documental

Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Melhor Documentário

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Melhor Design de Produção

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Melhor Fotografia

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Melhor Caracterização

"Emma."

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Canção Original

"Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" de "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami..."

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami…"

Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"

Melhor Argumento Original

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Melhor Ator

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Melhor Atriz

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Realização

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Filme

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"