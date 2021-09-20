Emmys 2021: Confira a lista de vencedores
As séries 'The Crown' e 'Ted Lasso' foram as grandes vencedoras da noite
20.09.2021
Foi na madrugada desta segunda-feira, 20 de setembro, que se realizou a 78.ª edição dos Emmy Awards, onde foram distinguidas as melhores produções televisivas do último ano.
Os grandes vencedores da noite foram as séries The Crown, que arrecadou sete galardões, e Ted Lasso, com quatro distinções. Fez-se ainda história ao entregar os prémios máximos de realização a duas mulheres no mesmo ano. Jessica Hobbs venceu o Emmy de Melhor Realização em Série Dramática, enquanto que Lucia Aniello foi distinguida com o galardão de Melhor Realização em Série de Comédia.
Melhor Série de Drama:
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Atriz em Drama:
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Melhor Ator em Drama:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Drama:
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Melhor Ator Secundário em Drama:
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Melhor Argumento em Drama:
The Boys, What I Know (Rebecca Sonnenshine)
The Crown, War (Peter Morgan)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Home (Yahlin Chang)
Lovecraft Country, Sundown (Misha Green)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi (Dave Filoni)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 16: The Rescue (Jon Favreau)
Pose, Series Finale (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J)
Melhor Realização em Drama:
Bridgerton, Diamond of the First Water (Julie Anne Robinson)
The Crown, Fairytale (Benjamin Caron)
The Crown, War (Jessica Hobbs)
The Handmaid’s Tale, The Wilderness (Liz Garbus)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 9: The Marshal (Jon Favreau)
Pose, Series Finale (Steven Canals)
Melhor Comédia:
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Melhor Atriz em Comédia:
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor Ator em Comédia:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Comédia:
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Melhor Ator Secundário em Comédia:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Melhor Argumento em Comédia:
The Flight Attendant, In Case of Emergency (Steve Yockey)
Girls5eva, Pilot (Meredith Scardino)
Hacks, There Is No Line (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky)
PEN15, Play (Maya Erskine)
Ted Lasso, Pilot (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)
Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)
Melhor Realização em Comédia:
B Positive, Pilot (James Burrows)
The Flight Attendant, In Case of Emergency (Susanna Fogel)
Hacks, There Is No Line (Lucia Aniello)
Mom, Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak (James Widdoes)
Ted Lasso, Biscuits (Zach Braff)
Ted Lasso, The Hope That Kills You (M.J. Delaney)
Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again (Declan Lowney)
Melhor Minissérie:
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melhor Ator Secundário em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Melhor Argumento em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)
Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
WandaVision, All-New Halloween Spooktacular! (Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron)
WandaVision, Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience (Jac Schaeffer)
WandaVision, Previously On (Laura Donney)
Melhor Realização em Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Hamilton (Thomas Kail)
I May Destroy You, Ego Death (Michaela Coel and Sam Miller)
I May Destroy You, Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes (Sam Miller)
Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)
WandaVision (Matt Shakman)