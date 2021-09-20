Rich Fury

Foi na madrugada desta segunda-feira, 20 de setembro, que se realizou a 78.ª edição dos Emmy Awards, onde foram distinguidas as melhores produções televisivas do último ano.

Os grandes vencedores da noite foram as séries The Crown, que arrecadou sete galardões, e Ted Lasso, com quatro distinções. Fez-se ainda história ao entregar os prémios máximos de realização a duas mulheres no mesmo ano. Jessica Hobbs venceu o Emmy de Melhor Realização em Série Dramática, enquanto que Lucia Aniello foi distinguida com o galardão de Melhor Realização em Série de Comédia.

Melhor Série de Drama:

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Drama:

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Melhor Ator em Drama:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Drama:

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Melhor Ator Secundário em Drama:

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Melhor Argumento em Drama:

The Boys, What I Know (Rebecca Sonnenshine)

The Crown, War (Peter Morgan)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Home (Yahlin Chang)

Lovecraft Country, Sundown (Misha Green)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi (Dave Filoni)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 16: The Rescue (Jon Favreau)

Pose, Series Finale (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J)

Melhor Realização em Drama :

Bridgerton, Diamond of the First Water (Julie Anne Robinson)

The Crown, Fairytale (Benjamin Caron)

The Crown, War (Jessica Hobbs)

The Handmaid’s Tale, The Wilderness (Liz Garbus)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 9: The Marshal (Jon Favreau)

Pose, Series Finale (Steven Canals)

Melhor Comédia:

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Melhor Atriz em Comédia:

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor Ator em Comédia:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Comédia:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Melhor Ator Secundário em Comédia:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Melhor Argumento em Comédia:

The Flight Attendant, In Case of Emergency (Steve Yockey)

Girls5eva, Pilot (Meredith Scardino)

Hacks, There Is No Line (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky)

PEN15, Play (Maya Erskine)

Ted Lasso, Pilot (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)

Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)

Melhor Realização em Comédia:

B Positive, Pilot (James Burrows)

The Flight Attendant, In Case of Emergency (Susanna Fogel)

Hacks, There Is No Line (Lucia Aniello)

Mom, Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak (James Widdoes)

Ted Lasso, Biscuits (Zach Braff)

Ted Lasso, The Hope That Kills You (M.J. Delaney)

Ted Lasso, Make Rebecca Great Again (Declan Lowney)

Melhor Minissérie:

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melhor Ator Secundário em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Melhor Argumento em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)

Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

WandaVision, All-New Halloween Spooktacular! (Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron)

WandaVision, Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience (Jac Schaeffer)

WandaVision, Previously On (Laura Donney)

Melhor Realização em Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Hamilton (Thomas Kail)

I May Destroy You, Ego Death (Michaela Coel and Sam Miller)

I May Destroy You, Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes (Sam Miller)

Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

WandaVision (Matt Shakman)